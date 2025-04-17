Gautam Adani to sell Australian port terminal to Adani Ports in $2.4 billion deal - Report

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani is set to transfer the ownership of an Australian port terminal to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone in a deal worth $2.4 billion, a report said on Thursday.

As per a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Adani port deal comes at a time when India's largest operator seeks to expand its global footprint.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. will acquire the North Queensland Export Terminal Pty Ltd. by issuing preferential shares to an entity that is controlled by the Adani family, according to the Bloomberg report citing sources that did not want to be named ahead of a formal announcement.