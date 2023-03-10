Gautam Adani to sell stake in cement business for $450mn to reduce debt: Report

Gautam Adani to sell stake in cement business for $450mn to reduce debt: Report1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
Adani is looking to sell 4-5 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement to international lenders, reported Financial Times quoting sources.
Gautam Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Group, is planning to sell stake in the cement business for $450 million with aim to reduce debt, reported Financial Times.
(This is a developing story. Check more more details)
