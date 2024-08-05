Gautam Adani to step down from Adani Group in the 2030s: Who is likely to gain control?

In a media interview, 62-year-old Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group outlined plans for his succession at the multi-billion empire.

Livemint
Published5 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani in a media interview said he will cede control of the conglomerate in the early 2030s once he's in his 70s.
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani in a media interview said he will cede control of the conglomerate in the early 2030s once he’s in his 70s.(Reuters)

Gautam Adani, the 62-year-old Chairman of Adani Group has in a media interview said that he plans to step down from the role once he is 70, Reuters reported on August 5.

“Succession is very, very important for the business sustainability. I left the choice to the second generation as the transition must be organic, gradual and very systematic,” Adani told Bloomberg.

Notably, Adani is the second richest man in Asia, after Mukesh Ambani, and holds a fortune exceeding $100 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

Also Read | Adani unveils $213 billion succession plan as scrutiny persists

The Succession Plan

Speaking to Bloomberg, Adani outlined plans for his succession at the multi-billion empire. His sons Karan (37) and Jeet (26) Adani and their cousins Pranav (45) and Sagar (30) Adani are the named “heirs” via the family trust, it said.

After Adani retires, his heirs Jeet, Karan, Pranav and Sagar, will become equal beneficiaries of the family trust that holds the Adani Group, the report said.

The transition of stakes in the conglomerate's various firms will be conducted through a confidential agreement, Bloomberg said citing people familiar with the matter.

Adani Group did not respond to queries, Reuters said.

Also Read | Goldman Sachs economists lift ‘limited’ US recession risk to 25%

Who's Likely To Get What?

Adani's elder son Karan is at present the managing director of Adani Ports, while the younger Jeet is the director of Adani Airports, nephew Pranav is the director of Adani Enterprises and nephew Sagar is the executive director of Adani Green Energy, as per the Group website.

As for the vacated Chairman's post in the future, Pranav and Karan are the most likely candidates, as per the Bloomberg report.

In separate interviews with Bloomberg, the ‘heir apparents’ said that decision-making in times of crisis or for strategic calls will be “joint” once Adani cede's control, Reuters added.

The scions brushed off questions about the challenge of collective decision-making. “Though each of us are looking at different businesses, we are like one team. The family members who are in headquarters have lunch together each day, where day-to-day issues are discussed,” Pranav said.

Also Read | Bitcoin slumps 10% to $54,333, sees heaviest weekly loss since FTX collapse

Good Q1 Results

Notably, Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, released its Q1FY25 earnings report last week. It registered over double profit YoY, thanks to expansion in its new energy business and increased investments in renewable energy.

Adani Group has a total market capitalisation of $213 billion, has holds as many as 10 listed entities in the infrastructure business, ports, shipping, cement, and solar energy sectors, among others.

One of the closest models for the Adani succession plan is that of luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. Each of billionaire Bernard Arnault’s five children has an equal stake in a new holding company. Arnault, like Adani, has not said who will succeed him as chairman.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Aug 2024, 10:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsGautam Adani to step down from Adani Group in the 2030s: Who is likely to gain control?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    295.90
    10:27 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    -7.05 (-2.33%)

    Tata Steel

    153.25
    10:27 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    -4.95 (-3.13%)

    Tata Motors

    1,046.60
    10:27 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    -50.3 (-4.59%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    317.40
    10:27 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.75 (-3.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    474.05
    10:21 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    22 (4.87%)

    Doms Industries

    2,411.40
    10:22 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    102.95 (4.46%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    910.30
    10:22 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    30.5 (3.47%)

    PCBL

    389.35
    10:22 AM | 5 AUG 2024
    12.4 (3.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue