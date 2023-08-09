Adani Wilmar is a so-called fast-moving consumer goods company, offering many essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers including edible oils, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar, according to its website. Incorporated in 1999, the company’s products reach over 114 million households through more than 10,000 distributors, according to its annual report. It competes in India with the likes of ITC Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

