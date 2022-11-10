Gautam Solar launches 450 Wp solar modules with bigger M10 cells1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Gautam Solar’s 450 Wp-M10 Modules are compact in size and weight and result in reduced breakage rates and allow easy handling by workers
New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Thursday announced the expansion of its G2X series with the launch of 450 Wp solar modules with bigger M10 cells.