Home / Companies / News /  Gautam Solar launches 450 Wp solar modules with bigger M10 cells

Gautam Solar launches 450 Wp solar modules with bigger M10 cells

1 min read . 03:05 PM ISTSwati Luthra
The modules will be ideal for rooftop solar power projects which is the market with the biggest growth potential, especially for a country like India.

Gautam Solar’s 450 Wp-M10 Modules are compact in size and weight and result in reduced breakage rates and allow easy handling by workers

New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Thursday announced the expansion of its G2X series with the launch of 450 Wp solar modules with bigger M10 cells.

“Gautam Solar’s 450 Wp – M10 Modules are compact in size and weight, which makes it easier to handle particularly in rooftop solar installations. The modules are easier to carry on the stairs & lift upwards. This results in reduced breakage rates as the modules are light in weight and allow easy handling by the workers," the company said in a press release.

These modules also save on module mounting structure costs. They require two purlins to install compared to the standard four purlins for the higher wattage M10 modules.

The modules incorporate multi-busbar technology for reduced internal resistance losses and round ribbons for better light utilization.

“Through these advanced modules, Gautam Solar, one of the most trusted players in the solar industry, is expected to revolutionize the rooftop solar segment in the country. The modules will be available in both monofacial and bi-facial variants. The module is a 120 half-cut PERC monocrystalline module with high-quality monofacial / bi-facial cells (depending on the variant)," the company added.

“Gautam Solar has established strong trust in the market for being committed towards innovating and manufacturing the best-in-the-market solar modules. The new high-performance modules will further boost the transition towards replacing fossil fuel as a source of power with cleaner sources of energy," said Gautam Mohanka, Director of Gautam Solar Private Limited.

He added that the modules will be ideal for rooftop solar power projects which is the market with the biggest growth potential, especially for a country like India.

The new advanced modules are being manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar of Uttarakhand. The facility recently boosted its annual production capacity to 400 MWp with the company eyeing to further expand to 1 GWp in the near future.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
