Gautam Solar partners Jinchen to double solar module capacity

New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Friday announced a partnership with Jinchen,which supplies high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing equipment. The collaboration aims to double Gautam Solar’s solar module capacity to 1 GWp (gigawatt peak) by September 2023.

As part of the agreement, Gautam Solar will incorporate a state-of-the-art 500 MW high-efficiency automatic solar module production line, enhancing its overall manufacturing capabilities.

Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar said, “By leveraging Jinchen’s expertise and advanced manufacturing equipment, we aim to meet the growing demand for high-quality solar modules in India and globally."

The expanded production capacity will enable Gautam Solar to manufacture high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon Solar Modules. These modules leverage cutting-edge technology that incorporates a thin tunneling oxide layer on an N-Type Silicon Substrate, followed by a layer of highly doped poly silicon and passivated contacts. This advanced production technique enhances the efficiency of the solar modules while minimizing recombination losses and panel degradation over time.

The acquisition of this cutting-edge technology is of great significance, as N-Type TOPCon Cells can produce up to 30% more power than conventionally used P-Type PERC Cells, the company said.

This breakthrough represents a major boost for indigenous manufacturing and supports the government’s “Make in India" initiative. Additionally, the deal is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s efforts to achieve the net-zero targets set by the government, it added.