Gautam Solar partners Jinchen to double solar module capacity

Gautam Solar partners Jinchen to double solar module capacity1 min read 26 May 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The collaboration aims to double Gautam Solar’s solar module capacity to 1 GWp by September 2023 as it will incorporate a state-of-the-art 500 MW high-efficiency automatic solar module production line
New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Friday announced a partnership with Jinchen,which supplies high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing equipment. The collaboration aims to double Gautam Solar’s solar module capacity to 1 GWp (gigawatt peak) by September 2023.
