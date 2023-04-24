New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Monday said that it has successfully supplied 10BB mono half-cut solar panels for a solar power plant at Raja Bhoj International Airport (Bhopal Airport) in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

“The supply of these solar panels is a significant step towards promoting the use of clean energy and reducing the carbon footprint of the airport," the company said in a press release.

The project was completed within the designated timeline, showcasing Gautam Solar’s commitment to timely delivery of high-quality solar products.

“The panels supplied are capable of producing approximately 1,50,000 units of electricity per year, leading to a reduction of 106 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually," it added.

“We are proud to have supplied our high-quality 545 Wp 10BB Mono Half-Cut solar panels to Bhopal Airport for this project," said Gautam Mohanka, CEO and Managing Director of Gautam Solar.

“We are committed to providing sustainable energy solutions that are efficient and cost-effective, and we look forward to working with more organizations to help them transition to renewable energy," he added.

The Gautam Solar team collaborated with Newsol PV Power Pvt. Ltd., the project developer, to ensure the panels‘ safe and timely delivery. The solar panels were installed on the airport’s parking area rooftops and other designated areas for the airport staff’s residence, making optimal use of the available space.

“Gautam Solar is a leading supplier of high quality solar modules. Their panels incorporate innovative thinking and cutting-edge technology to address developer’s power requirements. They delivered the solar modules within the stipulated timeframe. We are glad to have worked with Gautam Solar for this project and look forward to collaborating in the future for more such projects" said Raushan Kumar, managing director of Newsol PV Power Pvt. Ltd.

Gautam Solar remains committed to supporting organizations across India to adopt clean energy solutions and contribute to a greener future.