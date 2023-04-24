Gautam Solar supplies high efficiency solar panels to power Bhopal Airport1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:39 PM IST
The solar panels were installed on the airport’s parking area rooftops and other designated areas for the airport staff’s residence, making optimal use of the available space.
New Delhi: Gautam Solar on Monday said that it has successfully supplied 10BB mono half-cut solar panels for a solar power plant at Raja Bhoj International Airport (Bhopal Airport) in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
