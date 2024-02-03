Gaya, Bhopal to Indore: SpiceJet secures Haj flight rights from these seven Indian cities
SpiceJet airline on Saturday announced that they have secured flight rights for Haj operations from seven Indian cities. While reaffirming its commitment to serving diverse segments of passengers, SpiceJet airline said that Haj operations have been a significant revenue generator for the company. The cities include Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada.