 Gaya, Bhopal to Indore: SpiceJet secures Haj flight rights from these seven Indian cities | Mint
Gaya, Bhopal to Indore: SpiceJet secures Haj flight rights from these seven Indian cities

 Devesh Kumar

While reaffirming its commitment to serving diverse segments of passengers, SpiceJet airline said that Haj operations has been a significant revenue generator for the company

SpiceJet airline secures Haj flight rights from seven Indian cities (REUTERS)Premium
SpiceJet airline secures Haj flight rights from seven Indian cities (REUTERS)

SpiceJet airline on Saturday announced that they have secured flight rights for Haj operations from seven Indian cities. While reaffirming its commitment to serving diverse segments of passengers, SpiceJet airline said that Haj operations have been a significant revenue generator for the company. The cities include Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada.

“The commencement of the first phase of Haj operations is scheduled for May 9, with flights to Medina. SpiceJet is gearing up to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for Haj pilgrims from the selected cities," the airline said in a regulatory filing.

In the current fiscal year, SpiceJet airline said that it has successfully amassed an impressive revenue of 337 crore from its Haj services. The airline has been operating Haj flights from five major Indian cities so far and the company is expecting higher revenue figures from its Haj operations after expansion to 7 cities.

SpiceJet said that its proficiency in catering to the specific travel requirements of Haj pilgrims has resulted in a significant financial milestone.

Focus on elevating service standards

SpiceJet airline's CMD Ajay Singh said that the Haj flights has been a significant segment for the airline and they remain committed to providing the best-in-class services for the pilgrims.

“We are delighted to have secured flight rights for Haj operations from seven prominent Indian cities. Haj has always been a significant segment for SpiceJet, and we are committed to providing the best-in-class services for the pilgrims. We aim to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all our passengers. We look forward to serving the Haj pilgrims and contributing to their sacred journey," SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

In 2024, the SpiceJet airline incorporated three wide-body aircraft exclusively allocated for Haj operations. In the ongoing year, the airline intends to replicate this strategy, with a particular emphasis on elevating service standards for flights originating from Srinagar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 03 Feb 2024, 05:46 PM IST
