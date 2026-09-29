GCC layoffs: Up to 30,000 jobs may go, but AI is creating a new hiring playbook | Explained

A major workforce transition has been noted in India's global capability centre (GCC) sector, with an estimated 5,000 to 30,000 roles set to be eliminated this year as organisations are increasingly prioritising AI-driven productivity gains.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the workforce reductions are materialising even as GCCs in India assume heavier strategic mandates across artificial intelligence, engineering, and product development. The shift highlights a decisive industry pivot toward leaner, highly specialised teams.

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India remains the world's premier GCC destination, housing more than 2,100 centres that employ between 2.4 million and 2.5 million professionals.

Variation in layoff estimates Industry estimates on the precise scale of the workforce reductions remain split.

Pareekh Jain, CEO of EIIRTrend, told Moneycontrol that GCCs may have eliminated between 25,000 and 30,000 jobs this year. However, Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO of 3AI, estimated a more conservative figure of 4,000 to 5,000 roles.

Reported workforce reductions across the sector include:

Approximately 1,500 roles at Visa

Around 200 jobs at PayPal

Undisclosed workforce cuts at ServiceNow and several other operational GCCs Despite varying estimates, industry experts believe that global enterprises are actively redesigning workflows to leverage automation, fundamentally altering their hiring criteria in India.

Also Read | Manufacturing and transport firms overtake banks to lead India’s GCC boom

AI reshapes GCC work portfolios The job cuts are a direct symptom of the fundamental reorganisation of work. According to data cited by the Moneycontrol report, current GCC work portfolios break down into distinct categories regarding AI vulnerability:

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17.7% of tasks are classified as commodity-based.

38.1% of work is categorised as complex.

55% of overall work portfolios carry some exposure to potential AI displacement. Industry experts have cautioned that AI exposure does not automatically translate into equivalent job losses.

Instead, generative AI and intelligent automation are streamlining routine tasks, leading organisations to restructure roles and demand a new mix of advanced technical skills.

Also Read | Why Forward Deployed Engineers can earn up to ₹1.55 crore in India

Strategic value outpaces headcount scale While certain operational roles are being phased out, the report suggested that GCCs are simultaneously elevating their global prominence.

Indian centres are aggressively taking on complex mandates previously reserved for global headquarters, particularly in artificial intelligence, software engineering, enterprise platforms, and technology innovation.

This transition marks the end of an era in which GCC growth was measured solely by rapid headcount expansion and large-scale recruitment. Moving forward, a centre's strategic importance will no longer correlate directly with its workforce size.

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Companies are continuing to establish new GCCs and recruit heavily for niche technical roles, signalling that capability depth and business impact have officially replaced scale as the sector's primary growth metrics.