GCCs to employ 3 mn by 2025

For instance, a full-stack engineer with 4-7 years‘ experience is expected to get ₹18 lakh to ₹26 lakh per year in a GCC, compared to ₹15-24 lakh in an IT services firm. Similarly, data engineers and analysts get ₹12-22 lakh at GCCs, against ₹11 lakh-20 lakh in the IT services sector. The competition created by GCCs is visible from a sharp drop in offer acceptance rates faced by IT services employers last year. IT services firms were for the first time seen making counter offers and retention offers to talent wooed away by GCCs. The data showed that 23% of IT services sector talent has had one or more career movements during the 12-month period till July.