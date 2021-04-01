NEW DELHI: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Thursday said it has expanded its portfolio of laundry detergent with the launch of Godrej Ezee 2-in-1 liquid detergent and fabric conditioner.

The move will mark GCPL’s entry into the regular liquid detergent category. Ezee’s core brand was positioned as detergent for woollens.

“With this launch, we intend to de-seasonalize our brand and foray into the regular clothes detergent category. Our offering is a first-of-its kind product in the category which combines two formats into one...It is easy to use for both bucket as well as machine wash (front and top load)..." Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said in a statement.

Mumbai-based GCPL also sells household products under brands such as GoodKnight, Godrej No. 1, Cinthol. The move will give it edge in the country's branded laundry detergent market.

India’s detergent market is estimated at Rs215 crore, with companies such as Jyothy Labs, Hindustan Unilever and P&G selling brands like Henko, Surf Excel, Ariel etc.

Godrej Ezee, launched in 1983, was largely meant for winter wear and woollens. However, the fabric cleaning category has since evolved. Consumers are also likely to shift from detergent bars and powders to cleaning liquids.

“Fragrance and has been a huge gap within the segment of liquid detergent users and consumers have to buy detergent and fabric conditioners separately leading to them spending more. With Godrej Ezee 2-in-1, the company offers dual benefits of detergent and fabric conditioner in a single product. This effective solution will reduce the cost of consumers by almost half when compared to their current spends," the company said.

