New Delhi: Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) on Friday announced the launch of digital first brands as it hopes to capitalize on the growing shift of packaged consumer goods to e-commerce.

The new launches are in categories of detergents (laundry and dishwashing) and home care. All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.

The three new launches are single use laundry capsules—Godrej Ezee Detergent Pods; Godrej Protekt All-in-1 Dishwasher Tablets as well as Goodknight Anti Mosquito Bed Nets.

The pandemic has accelerated digital adoption across shoppers, making them opt for direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels which offer more convenience. Recent shifts in consumer behavior also indicate a strong preference for online buying. This has prompted brands to exclusively launch products on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

“One of the emerging consumer needs across product categories is high efficacy with great convenience. The widespread acceleration in digital adoption has propelled our digital ambitions," Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

GCPL joins companies such as Marico Ltd., Dabur India, Nestle India and HUL that are increasingly launching digital first products or only releasing brands for sale on online stores.

Companies feel more premium and high-margin goods find salience online.

On Thursday, a report released by researcher NielsenIQ said that e-commerce contribution to FMCG sales in the Metros (top 52 cities) reached a double-digit mark in the month of May 2021.

"The channel’s growth trajectory continues to hold promise in light of the convenience quotient led by e-tailers' action and evolving consumer aspirations" said Sameer Shukla, Customer Success Lead, NielsenIQ South Asia.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has also created niche but interesting consumer trends around dish cleaning, for instance. As a result, a few companies have launched dishwasher tablets. However, dishwasher ownership in India is still restricted to more upwardly mobile shoppers. GCPL’s dishwasher tablet is priced at Rs500 for a pack of 25 tablets (20g each), available on Big Basket, Amazon and Flipkart.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.