GCPL launches soluble body wash; to spend 100 cr to endorse green lifestyle

Godrej Consumer will spend ₹100 crore over the next three years towards mass awareness initiatives linked to endorsing an environment-conscious lifestyle
New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., on Tuesday unveiled a low-priced soluble body wash that it said cuts down on the company’s plastic footprint as well as provides access to consumers looking to upgrade from soaps to body wash liquids. The company has roped in actor Shah Rukh Khan to endorse the new product.
Godrej Consumer also announced that it will spend ₹100 crore over the next three years towards mass awareness initiatives linked to endorsing an environment-conscious lifestyle.
The Godrej Magic Bodywash is a ready-to-mix body wash priced at ₹45 for a sachet. It is also available in a bottle.
“Magic Bodywash sparks of a movement for people to be more conscious around plastic (usage). I think it would be much better if people start getting aware of how much plastic they’re using at home," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).
Godrej Magic Bodywash is made up of 16% plastic used in a regular body wash packaging; the product consumes 19% of the energy required to manufacture a regular body wash.
Since the gel-based sachets are small and light, more sachets can be transported in every truck, leading to 44% lesser diesel consumption resulting in 44% lower carbon emissions as compared to transporting a regular body wash, the company said.
Meanwhile, the company also announced that it will spend ₹100 crore over the next three years towards mass awareness initiatives linked to endorsing an environment-conscious lifestyle.
This includes a significant expansion in the company’s CSR commitment towards reducing plastic waste apart from money spent on branded and unbranded communication towards highlighting sustainability issues. “Thirdly, it includes investments in product and R&D to make our packaging more eco- friendly," Sitapati said.
The product will also help the maker of Cinthol soaps drive more accessibility in the market. A single gel sachet can make 200 ml of Godrej Magic Bodywash.
“We are into soaps and body wash is a big category in many parts of the world and for body wash to grow, it has to be made affordable. Ultimately there’s a lot of focus in our company on plastics and reduction on plastics," he said.
From a consumer perspective, they prefer upgrading to a bodywash from a soap, but steep prices pose as the biggest barrier, the company said. In 2018, the company launched a Magic powder-to-liquid handwash.