New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer products company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is set to scale its partnership with advertising-technology company InMobi to boost digital marketing capabilities.

GCPL sells products such as Cinthol soaps and Hit mosquito repellents.

The two companies will work on more personalized videos and expand the reach of GCPL’s products and campaigns to more consumers who are increasingly spending time online.

The company said it already personalized online videos for its insecticide brand Kala HIT, for instance, through its work with InMobi in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“At a time when covid-related personal hygiene and safety loom large on consumer mindshare, GCPL leveraged the power of personalized video to break through a high-clutter environment and build brand salience for its home insecticide brands. The personalized online videos delivered a significant 22% higher ad recall for the Kala HIT brand and its significant role in the media mix helped the home insecticide category record a 15% growth in revenue during the last Fiscal Year," InMobi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The importance of video and digital content consumption is especially key, post the pandemic.

GCPL too has observed a shift in the behaviour of its core target audience i.e. women, in the home insecticide category as they switched to digital-first channels such as on-demand video, casual gaming, and other apps on their mobile devices.

“And they preferred to consume this content, if available, in their native language. This provided GCPL with a unique opportunity to identify and engage with connected consumers in an intelligent and personalized manner at scale," Pankaj Singh Parihar, vice president and head of digital marketing and transformation at GCPL said.

GCPL also pushed more vernacular video communication to attract Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam speaking consumers.

The company pushed out 105 unique mobile-first video assets across seven brands. The videos also led to some viewers turning into shoppers of the brand.

“Over 10% of the audiences that were reached moved from top-of-the-funnel to conversion," InMobi said.

Parihar said the work with InMobi includes identifying custom audiences, engaging them with personalized communication on their primary devices, or capturing brand perception and preferences of category users.

