‘GCPL’s focus on new mkts with mini insecticide packs’

With companies indicating signs of moderation in some commodities—what will be the trajectory of price hikes?A lot of commodities have really deflated in the last three-to-four months. So the inflation you’re seeing in the market is a consequence of the high prices that were there six-to-eight months ago. We have exposure to palm oil, to crude oil, but even things like wheat and all in the last three, four months, there’s been a significant deflation. Many of us didn’t take up prices to the extent at which we faced inflation, which is why we saw the gross margin hit. In the short-to-medium term, unless the commodity situation goes up, I don’t see price hikes. I see in categories, like in soaps and all, price drops.