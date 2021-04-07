GCPL's Q4 India sales growth helped by volume growth and price hikes

“During the quarter, demand trends in our categories across the key countries we operate in, remained stable. In India, we expect to deliver sales growth around the thirties, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. Sales growth was quite broad based across key categories of soaps, household insecticides and hair colours. We also witnessed strong sales growth momentum in each of the months within the quarter," the company said in its fourth quarter update on Wednesday. GCPL is yet to announce its fourth quarter earnings.