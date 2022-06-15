GE acquires 49% stake in Continuum's Morjar onshore wind farm project

As per the statement, GE's 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry-leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. The project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara, and assembly at the GE multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune.