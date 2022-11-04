GE Aerospace extends contract with Tata Advanced for aircraft engine components

GE Aerospace and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have extended their manufacturing agreement under which the latter will continue to produce and supply several commercial aircraft engine components to GE’s global engine manufacturing factories.
The multi-year long term contract is valued over $1 billion and will extend well beyond 2030, Mike Kauffman, VP & GM, Purchasing, GE Aerospace said.
The engine parts will be manufactured at the Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines (Tata-TCoE) in Hyderabad.
The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines was established in 2018 to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India for wide-body and narrow-body aircraft.
“The work on expansion of capacity under this agreement has been ongoing for the past two years and now the capacity has increased ten fold," Kauffman said, refraining from quantifying the capacity expansion.
“Our relationship with TASL has matured over the last five years. The Tata Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines has grown in scale and importance for us over time and is an excellent showcase of Make in India, for the world," Kauffman said.
“We continue to invest in growing the aerospace skill base, technology, and production capability in the country. As a leading commercial engine manufacturer, GE has helped us develop critical aero-engine manufacturing processes here in India with support from GE’s engineering team," Mr. Sukaran Singh, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited said.
GE runs 14 own or joint venture manufacturing units in the country, including the multi-modal factory at Pune that builds aviation parts. GE’s aviation supply chain partners in India include Tata Advanced Systems, Mahindra Aerostructures, Godrej & Boyce and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited among others.
Tata Advanced Systems Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, focused on providing integrated solutions for Aerospace, Defence and Homeland Security.
