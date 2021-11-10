GE Digital to play scaled back role in split

2018: The selloff. Private-equity firm Silver Lake, which is known for its investments in technology and media companies, agrees to buy a majority stake in ServiceMax, a GE Digital unit whose software helps with inventory management and scheduling service technicians. GE says it will form a new company focused on industrial Internet of Things software that will be wholly owned by GE but run as an independent business. As part of the changes, Mr. Ruh says he will step down as chief executive of GE Digital.