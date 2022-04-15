‘GE had the best year in 2021 led by success in aviation biz’

You should look at the technology where we already have interest. It is gas turbine technologies where we have a leading position. Probably 80-90% of gas turbines that are in India are GE gas turbines. We have done some large projects so the capability of hydrogen as a fuel in our gas turbines is where we see tremendous opportunities. That is the way we definitely will be able to add value and accelerate the energy transition to hydrogen, because even today, our gas turbine technologies use hydrogen as fuel. We continue to make improvements in that area because this technology is evolving. If our gas turbine fleet promotes it and burns hydrogen fuel efficiently, it will allow faster energy transition.

