GE, IRENA sign collaborative agreement at COP27 to tackle global climate crisis

“Any near-term shortfall in action will further reduce the chance of keeping 1.5°C within reach. We are acutely aware that scaling up renewable energy investments and decarbonization technologies is more important today than ever. Our collaboration with GE underlines how partnerships within the industry can – and must – serve our mission of supporting countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future. Together with forward-looking multinationals such as GE, we hope to accelerate progress and fuel global ambitions to achieve net zero," said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA.