OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  GE kicks off $23 billion bond tender offer to slash debt load
Listen to this article

General Electric Co. launched an offer to buy back as much as $23 billion of debt as the industrial giant carries out a plan to slash its debt load.

GE is targeting a series of bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on December 9, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company is on target to cut its borrowings by more than $75 billion in the three years through next month thanks to operational changes designed to boost cash flow and profit margins, the company said in the statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout