GE kicks off $23 billion bond tender offer to slash debt load

GE kicks off $23 billion bond tender offer to slash debt load1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
- GE is targeting a series of bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on December 9, the company said in a statement
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
General Electric Co. launched an offer to buy back as much as $23 billion of debt as the industrial giant carries out a plan to slash its debt load.
General Electric Co. launched an offer to buy back as much as $23 billion of debt as the industrial giant carries out a plan to slash its debt load.
GE is targeting a series of bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on December 9, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
GE is targeting a series of bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on December 9, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
The company is on target to cut its borrowings by more than $75 billion in the three years through next month thanks to operational changes designed to boost cash flow and profit margins, the company said in the statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!