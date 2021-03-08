OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap: report

General Electric Co is nearing a $30 billion-plus deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of how the deal would be structured was not immediately known, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the WSJ said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The unit, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, or GECAS, is one of the world's biggest jet-leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing Co and Airbus SE. It owns, services or has on order about 1,650 aircraft, according to its website.

GE said the company doesn't comment on rumor or speculation, while AerCap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout