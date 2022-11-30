GE Power, NGSL upgrade steam turbine project for NTPC’s Ramagundam power plant

“I am very proud of the team who delivered over and above the agreed results to the customer. This project supports the decarbonization story of India with solutions aided by more efficient and flexible power generation solutions. Upgrade projects like these are aimed at increasing power, efficiency and reliability while also reducing emissions and will better position the country to meet future energy demands," said Prashant Jain, RGM - GE Steam Power and MD - GE Power India Limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}