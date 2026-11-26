Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, which reported two of the most profitable quarters in its history through September, is holding back from buying more ships, as wars in West Asia and Ukraine have driven up second-hand vessel prices, making acquisitions less attractive.
The Mumbai-based company’s cash pile has grown to around ₹8,500 crore from ₹6,000 crore at the beginning of the fiscal year 2026-27, and it is buying back its own shares to gain more exposure to its own fleet at a price that beats buying more ships.