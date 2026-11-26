MUMBAI : Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, which reported two of the most profitable quarters in its history through September, is holding back from buying more ships, as wars in West Asia and Ukraine have driven up second-hand vessel prices, making acquisitions less attractive.
MUMBAI : Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd, which reported two of the most profitable quarters in its history through September, is holding back from buying more ships, as wars in West Asia and Ukraine have driven up second-hand vessel prices, making acquisitions less attractive.
The Mumbai-based company’s cash pile has grown to around ₹8,500 crore from ₹6,000 crore at the beginning of the fiscal year 2026-27, and it is buying back its own shares to gain more exposure to its own fleet at a price that beats buying more ships.
The Mumbai-based company’s cash pile has grown to around ₹8,500 crore from ₹6,000 crore at the beginning of the fiscal year 2026-27, and it is buying back its own shares to gain more exposure to its own fleet at a price that beats buying more ships.
“The decision to do a buyback is not one of returning money to shareholders. It is a capital allocation decision. We are doing a buyback as a way to buy our own fleet at a discount,” G. Shivakumar, the company’s executive director and chief financial officer, said in an 11 November investor call.
It launched a ₹900 crore share buyback in September at a price cap of ₹1,530 per share, which is now nearly complete.
Taking it easy
India’s largest private shipping company with 42 ships prefers to buy vessels that are 5-12 years old, which it believes gives it the best return on investment. However, prices of second-hand vessels have surged sharply over the past six months.
For instance, five-year-old Suezmax vessels are being quoted at as high as $150 million, 58% more than six months ago, according to data from Allied QuantumSea, which publishes weekly reports on the shipping industry. Meanwhile, new-build Suezmax vessels, which would be delivered a few years down the line, are being quoted around $89 million.
GE Shipping has thus decided to put off all fleet expansions until prices come down.
To be sure, the company acquired three second-hand ships of 2015 vintage and one of 2019 vintage between July and November this year. But this is part of its strategy of switching ageing vessels for newer ones to maintain its average fleet age, which currently stands at 14.44 years. Switching helps the company offset a significant share of the cost of the newer ships with that of the outgoing vessels.
“Our fleet strategy is to replace, not expand. So for capacity expansion, we will wait for prices which we think will enable us to make a good return in the long term,” Shivakumar said in the company’s 4 August investor call.
It sold Jag Lokesh, a 2009-vintage Kamsarmax vessel, during the September quarter. The acquisition and sale of ships as part of the switch strategy may not perfectly align, leading to temporary fluctuations in the company’s fleet size.
The abnormal prices in the second-hand market also led the company to make a rare exception and order a new-built Suezmax ship this month. It will receive the vessel over two years later.
“(It looks) like it's going to be a little difficult to replace ships for the next year or two, especially because prices have just gone to such high levels. We also saw a little pocket of value in this particular ship, and therefore we decided to go for it,” Shivakumar explained on the 11 November call.
Seal of approval
Amit Oza, director at maritime consultancy and brokering firm Astramar Shipping & Trading Services, gave a thumbs up to the strategy. “This is very prudent,” he said. “Today, when five-year-old ships are more expensive than new vessels, share buyback makes a lot of sense as shipping companies in India are always undervalued.”
Considering the cyclical nature of the shipping industry, it was an apt business decision for the company to sit on its cash pile and buy ships when the valuations sober in a couple of years, he said.
GE Shipping did not respond to Mint’s request for a comment.
The private shipping company’s consolidated revenue grew by more than half in the first half of FY27 to ₹3,830 crore. Add a profit of ₹433 crore on the sale of ships, and its profit more than doubled year-on-year to ₹2,606 crore.
While the company logged record performance in both quarters this fiscal year, profit numbers declined sequentially in the second quarter as the global shipping industry adjusted to the new normal after the initial shock and prices eased, even as they remain at historical highs.
The company does not have a fixed shareholder returns policy. It returned a total dividend of ₹35.1 per share across four payments in FY26, resulting in a total outgo of ₹501 crore. In FY27, the buyback and two interim dividends have already put shareholder returns at ₹1,311 crore. With this, the promoters, who hold a 30.07% stake in the company, stand to get a payout of ₹394 crore.
The scrip has gained 16% since the buyback was announced on 27 August, opening at ₹1,558.95 on BSE on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of over ₹22,700 crore. The Sensex has gained 8.8% over the same period.