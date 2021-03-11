Subscribe
GE to wind down GE Capital after shedding jet-leasing unit

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo the General Electric logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ireland’s AerCap Holdings confirmed that it is in talks to buy General Electric's aircraft leasing business as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
7 min read . 01:59 PM IST Thomas Gryta, The Wall Street Journal

  • The conglomerate agrees to merge Gecas with AerCap in deal worth more than $30 billion

General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp is turning off the lights at GE Capital, a once-sprawling lender, and shedding debts that have hung over the industrial giant since the 2008 financial crisis.

On Wednesday, GE agreed to combine its jet-leasing unit, GE Capital Aviation Services, with rival AerCap Holdings NV in a deal worth more than $30 billion. It will create a leasing giant with more than 2,000 aircraft at a time when global travel has been hobbled by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the two companies were near a deal.

