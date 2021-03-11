GE to wind down GE Capital after shedding jet-leasing unit
- The conglomerate agrees to merge Gecas with AerCap in deal worth more than $30 billion
General Electric Co. Chief Executive Larry Culp is turning off the lights at GE Capital, a once-sprawling lender, and shedding debts that have hung over the industrial giant since the 2008 financial crisis.
On Wednesday, GE agreed to combine its jet-leasing unit, GE Capital Aviation Services, with rival AerCap Holdings NV in a deal worth more than $30 billion. It will create a leasing giant with more than 2,000 aircraft at a time when global travel has been hobbled by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the two companies were near a deal.
