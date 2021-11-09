GE will split into 3 units, ending conglomerate for good

GE will split into 3 units, ending conglomerate for good1 min read . 05:50 PM IST
General Electric will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
General Electric will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation
General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation.
General Electric Co. will split into three separate companies, breaking up the once-mighty conglomerate into businesses focused on health care, power and aviation.
The health care division will be spun off in early 2023, according to a statement Tuesday. GE will combine its renewable energy, power equipment and digital businesses into a separate unit that will then be spun off in 2024. The remaining company will consist of GE Aviation, the company’s engine-manufacturing operation.
The health care division will be spun off in early 2023, according to a statement Tuesday. GE will combine its renewable energy, power equipment and digital businesses into a separate unit that will then be spun off in 2024. The remaining company will consist of GE Aviation, the company’s engine-manufacturing operation.
The decision marks the most sweeping and significant changes by Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp since he took the helm in 2018. The sprawling GE built by Jack Welch and his predecessors, with interests ranging from aircraft leasing to power plants to financial services, will no longer exist.
GE shares surged as much as 17% in premarket U.S. trading.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!