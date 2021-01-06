GE won’t try to claw back Jeff Immelt’s pay

GE won’t try to claw back Jeff Immelt’s pay4 min read . 12:06 PM IST
- Board’s probe of accounting issues and former CEO’s use of backup jet didn’t find evidence to support shareholder claims of fraud and abuse
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
General Electric Co.’s board won’t claw back compensation from former CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE’s accounting issues or Mr. Immelt’s use of a backup corporate jet, ending a three-year probe into allegations of misconduct at the conglomerate.
The investigation didn’t find evidence to support shareholders’ claims of fraud and abuse, and pursuing litigation against former leaders wasn’t in the company’s interest, according to the law firm that GE’s board hired to run the process.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.