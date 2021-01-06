Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >GE won’t try to claw back Jeff Immelt’s pay
Jeff Immelt, former CEO of GE. Photo: Bloomberg

GE won’t try to claw back Jeff Immelt’s pay

4 min read . 12:06 PM IST Thomas Gryta , The Wall Street Journal

  • Board’s probe of accounting issues and former CEO’s use of backup jet didn’t find evidence to support shareholder claims of fraud and abuse

General Electric Co.’s board won’t claw back compensation from former CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives over GE’s accounting issues or Mr. Immelt’s use of a backup corporate jet, ending a three-year probe into allegations of misconduct at the conglomerate.

The investigation didn’t find evidence to support shareholders’ claims of fraud and abuse, and pursuing litigation against former leaders wasn’t in the company’s interest, according to the law firm that GE’s board hired to run the process.

