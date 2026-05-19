Gear shift: Bajaj Auto steers KTM closer to profitability in March quarter

Austrian bikemaker KTM turned Ebitda-positive in the January-March quarter, the first full quarter since Bajaj Auto took control of the company. The recovery was fuelled by a recovery in motorcycle demand and the company’s cost-cutting initiatives.
Filings by parent company Bajaj Mobility AG with the Austrian stock exchange showed KTM clocked earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of €5.5 million in the March quarter, as against an Ebitda loss of €55.8 million a year earlier. Revenue jumped 70% to €331 million as motorcycle sales more than doubled to 40,332 units, while net loss improved to €35.1 million from €108 million in the year-ago period. Ebitda is a financial metric used to evaluate a company's operating performance by stripping away the effects of financing, accounting, and tax.