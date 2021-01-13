Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership, sources say
Photo Reuters

Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership, sources say

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Reuters

Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Geely declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified as the companies have yet to make a formal announcement.

