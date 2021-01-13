Geely and Foxconn to form auto partnership, sources say

Foxconn and Zhejiang Geely will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies

Taiwan's Foxconn and Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will form a partnership to provide contract manufacturing as well as consultancy services to automakers and mobility companies, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources declined to be identified as the companies have yet to make a formal announcement.