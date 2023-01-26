GEF Capital invests ₹500 cr in e-mobility3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:58 PM IST
This is part of the climate-focused investor’s strategy to grow its bets on climate and sustainability opportunities in India
Private equity firm GEF Capital Partners said it has invested a total of more than ₹500 crore in e-mobility companies, Electra EV and Hero Motors Ltd.
