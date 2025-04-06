GeM facilitates over ₹38,500 crore in transactions for 30,000 startups

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The government e-marketplace (GeM) has enabled over ₹38,500 crore in transactions for 30,000 startups, reinforcing its position as a true catalyst in India's innovation ecosystem, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Sunday.

GeM is a Section 8 company established under the administrative control of the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for procuring goods and services by central ministries, State Departments, PSEs, and Autonomous Bodies.

In India, the GeM has emerged as a game-changer in public procurement, creating an open and inclusive platform that benefits not just government buyers but also local entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses.

n alignment with the societal development of the nation, GeM has enabled startups to fulfil orders transparently.

According to the ministry, women entrepreneurs comprise 8 per cent of the total seller base on GeM. There are a cumulative 1,77,786 Udyam-verified women micro and small enterprises (MSE) registered on the GeM portal, having fulfilled a cumulative order value of over ₹46,615 Crore.

During the recently concluded Startup Maha Kumbh, GeM responded to over 2,500 startup queries, facilitated 1,000 startup registrations and cataloguing, and hosted more than 1,500 interactive sessions--including one-on-one mentoring and group engagements--focused on onboarding and skilling through GeM's Learning Management System (LMS).

As a strategic presenting partner, GeM engaged with a wide range of startups, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders during the event. Its participation reflected an ongoing effort to support the growth of Indian startups by facilitating access to government markets, encouraging new opportunities, and contributing to the broader vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The event saw sector-focused pavilions that celebrated India's strength in DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, and more. GeM's presence underscored its mission to bridge the gap between innovators and government buyers, enabling faster scale, market validation, and meaningful contribution to India's global innovation standing.

Speaking on the theme of government-startup collaboration, Shri Ajay Bhadoo, CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), said, "Let's work together and unlock the true potential of public procurement in driving startup growth, inclusive development, and Atmanirbhar Bharat."