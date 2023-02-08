GeM suitably placed to exceed its ambitious target of ₹1.75 lakh crore
- Cumulatively, GeM has surpassed the ₹3 lakh crore GMV since inception, with the overwhelming support of its stakeholders
NEW DELHI : The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the public procurement portal, is suitably placed to exceed its ambitious target of ₹ 1.75 lakh crore, PK Singh, CEO, GeM said on Wednesday.
