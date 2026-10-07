Global PE Funds eye controlling stake in Gemsons at ₹1,200 cr valuation

Priyamvada CNehal Chaliawala
2 min read7 Oct 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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The proposed transaction could create a platform for a PE investor to make bolt-on acquisitions and expand capabilities.
Summary
EQT, Carlyle, Blackstone and ChrysCapital are amon eyeing a stake in Gemson, with the deal likely to help expand capabilities

Mumbai: Gemsons Precision Engineering's promoters are looking to sell a controlling stake in a deal that may value the company at about 1,000-1,200 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.

The deal has been launched by the company, and initial feelers have been sent to private equity firms, including EQT, Carlyle, Blackstone and ChrysCapital, the people said, adding that the idea is to enable a platform creation and expand capabilities. The transaction is likely to involve an 80-100% stake sale by the promoter entity, they said.

Platform refers to the concept of private equity firms acquiring a primary company to serve as the anchor for making subsequent bolt-on acquisitions to scale rapidly.

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the discussions are private. EQT, ChrysCapital and Carlyle declined to comment, while Gemsons and Blackstone did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

Broadly, precision engineering—spanning aerospace components, gas turbines, nuclear-grade parts and submarine propulsion systems—sits at the intersection of national security and industrial capability.

Sector growth

The $80 billion global market is growing at a 15–20% CAGR, with long qualification cycles of 18–36 months, high switching costs and stringent certifications creating durable barriers to entry, Avataar Ventures said in a report earlier this year. Once qualified, suppliers can remain embedded in customer supply chains for decades, it noted.

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Established in 1982 by the late Thomas Pereira, Mumbai-based Gemsons was founded as a manufacturing and job-shop for subcontract machining. The company, which is now led by the second generation of the family, has transformed into a modern machine shop certified for quality management systems such as ISO 9001 and has a aerospace cell certified for AS 9100: D.

With nearly four decades of experience in CNC manufacturing and assembly, Gemsons has served General Electric, Siemens, Emerson Electric, Johnson Controls, Tata Consultancy Services, Danaher Corp., ABB, and many other global engineering companies, according to its official website.

The company has manufactured more than 15,000 critical components and assemblies across several industries like aerospace, oil & gas, power & energy, fire & security, high voltage, fasteners, healthcare, water treatment, instrumentation, turbomachinery, semiconductors and many more.

It competes with top-tier precision CNC machining and contract manufacturing companies such as Azad Engineering, Sansera Engineering, Bharat Forge, Maini Precision Products, Aequs, MTAR Technologies and Sundram Fasteners, among others, as per online reports.

In FY25, the company reported an operating revenue of 170.8 crore as compared to 136.2 crore, a year earlier. Its net profit widened to 27.4 crore from 20.1 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the ministry of corporate affairs.

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About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang mergers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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