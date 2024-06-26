Gen AI takes centre stage at AGM of TCS and Infosys
- At the AGM of Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, a third of the 21 retail shareholders present in the meeting sought clarity from company chairman Nandan Nilekani and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on GenAI's impact on the company.
New Delhi/Bengaluru: The two biggest information technology (IT) services companies of India faced a volley of questions from their retail shareholders at their respective annual general meetings (AGMs) on how they see generative artificial intelligence or GenAI panning out for their businesses.