Gen X keen to go back to office, millennials want to wait: LinkedIn

With the relaxation of lockdown, many organisations are asking employees to be back in offices even if it's on alternate days in a week. While older professionals are responding positively to it and are keen on going back to offices, younger professionals are a bit reluctant and don't want to rush back, until it's safe enough.

According to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index, 38% of Gen X (41 to 55 years) and 29% of baby boomers (56-76 years) said they are willing to go back to workplace as soon as they are allowed. On the other hand, 29% of Gen Z (18-24 years) and 32% millennials (26-40 years) said they will continue working remotely until they feel safer at workplace.

“Younger workers are adept in using digital means of communication. Senior professionals may find it challenging to hire and manage performance of remote teams," points out Abhijit Bhaduri, an HR expert.

The report also delves into the financial outlook of Indian workforce in the post lockdown era. The report shows that 25% expect their earned income and 26% expect their personal spending to grow in the next 6 months.

Around 31% professionals expect their personal savings, while 29% expect personal recurring debt payments to increase in the next 6 months.

“Professionals will continue to be prudent about money management, given the prevailing uncertainties. While some businesses in the digital space are seeing growth, the actual financial impact on India Inc will only become clear when listed companies unveil their results for the quarter ending June 30," Harsh Johari, Leadership Coach said in a statement.

The report further shows that 55% of Indian professionals are concerned about being exposed to people neglecting safety precautions required for covid-19. Around 42% millennials are concerned about commuting to work while 46% are skeptical about eating and sharing common spaces with others.

In terms of sector wise expectations, 50% of professionals in corporate services, 46% in manufacturing, and 41% in education feel their companies will perform better in the next six months. In the long term, 64% professionals in manufacturing and 60% in corporate services think their companies will be better off in the next one year.

This was the 6th edition of LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index and was based on survey responses of 1,351 professionals from various sectors in India from June 1 to 14.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated