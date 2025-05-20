Gen Z wants more than just cricket from sports entertainment, looks for authentic athlete engagement
SummaryWith rising demand for non-cricket sports, Rise Worldwide has expanded its revenue from 5-7% to 11% through partnerships in football and e-sports.
As sports entertainment evolves, younger audiences—especially Gen Z (born 1997-2012)—are increasingly seeking real athlete stories and digital engagement beyond traditional cricket formats.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more