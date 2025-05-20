Rise Worldwide, which competes with JSW Sports, among others, is building partnerships with organisations across football, rugby, and Olympic disciplines and has teamed up with tyre brand BKT, which sponsors La Liga and Six Nations rugby. It has also helped IndusInd Bank enter the Paralympics space.

These advertisers, Bardia said, now want to be more immersive and experience-led when it comes to their fans and don't just want to rely on regular advertising.