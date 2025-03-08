Companies
Elusive gender diversity: PSUs the biggest culprits
Neha Joshi 3 min read 08 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryMany state-owned companies continue to evade compliance due to bureaucratic challenges and systemic inefficiencies.
About 90% of state-owned companies lack even a single woman director, flouting a regulatory mandate and repeated calls for gender diversity, a Mint survey has revealed.
