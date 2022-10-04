General Atlantic expands tech-buyout strategy3 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:36 PM IST
- The growth investor has hired Jonathan Durham to lead its expansion into control-oriented deals alongside Anton Levy
Growth-equity pioneer General Atlantic aims to expand its technology buyout business, pointing at a long-term opportunity stemming from plunging publicly traded stocks in the sector. To lead the strategy, the firm has hired Jonathan Durham, a technology deal maker with Silver Lake since 2005.