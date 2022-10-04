General Atlantic expands tech-buyout strategy
- The growth investor has hired Jonathan Durham to lead its expansion into control-oriented deals alongside Anton Levy
Growth-equity pioneer General Atlantic aims to expand its technology buyout business, pointing at a long-term opportunity stemming from plunging publicly traded stocks in the sector. To lead the strategy, the firm has hired Jonathan Durham, a technology deal maker with Silver Lake since 2005.
Mr. Durham has joined General Atlantic as a managing director and head of technology buyouts. At Menlo Park, Calif.-based Silver Lake, he worked on such deals as the firm’s 2018 investment in personal-finance company Credit Karma Inc. and its 2015 investment in consumer media company Red Ventures, joining General Atlantic as a minority investor.
Started in 1980 to make minority growth investments, General Atlantic began by focusing on early-stage computer software and services businesses. Companies the New York-based firm has backed include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and Facebook, now part of Meta Platforms Inc. General Atlantic said it manages about $73 billion.
Mr. Durham, joined by Anton Levy, who leads the firm’s sector investment operations as co-president, managing director and chairman of its global technology group, recently discussed their plans with WSJ Pro Private Equity. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
WSJ Pro: Why is it a good time now to ramp up technology buyouts?
Mr. Levy: It has been a very small part of our business. Now, with everything that’s going on in the public markets and in the private markets, we think that’s going to be a very good place to be over the next five to 10 years.
Mr. Durham: What I want to do is make sure that General Atlantic is thought of and looked at as a firm that can do larger checks, not just investments in pre-IPO [stage companies]…We’re very excited about this valuation environment.
The area that I’m spending the most time on right now is the U.S. software market. Many companies went public last year and a lot of those stocks have been beaten down and are kind of orphaned by the public markets and could benefit from a strategic partner.
WSJ Pro: What’s General Atlantic’s tech-buyout playbook?
Mr. Levy: What we’re trying to do is bring our thematic investing approach, our partnership approach with management, our insights and our value-add capability in such things as helping companies from pricing to go-to market, to globalization, to almost any aspect of business executive recruiting.
Mr. Durham: General Atlantic’s brand and franchise is obviously growth equity, and so, we will be focusing on companies that have higher growth, good secular trends, as opposed to a deal like Dell’s 2013 buyout, which was obviously a mature, very large company that had just fallen out of favor with the market. Never say never, but at the moment those aren’t the types of companies that we are positioned to screen for.
WSJ Pro: Where do you see the greatest opportunity?
Mr. Durham: We’re focused on businesses with really good, enduring growth: double-digit growers, sticky revenues, high gross-margin business models that generate cash and that are playing in large, growing markets.
Another area that is of real interest for us is businesses with inorganic growth potential.
The opportunity to buy a large platform and help that platform grow through acquisition is something that we want to pursue and that we have a real angle and an ability to do.
Mr. Levy: Over time, this will be a global effort. But in the near term, the majority of the opportunity is going to be in the U.S. and Europe.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text