General Atlantic, Norwest eye stake in Oyo
Summary
- The global funds are currently carrying out due diligence, post which binding bids may be submitted, the people cited above said
Mumbai: Global PE firms General Atlantic and Norwest Venture Partners are in talks to pick a secondary stake in Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which operates hospitality tech firm Oyo Hotels & Rooms, two people with knowledge of the development said.
