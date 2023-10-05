General Atlantic, Norwest eye stake in Oyo

Mumbai: Global PE firms General Atlantic and Norwest Venture Partners are in talks to pick a secondary stake in Oravel Stays Pvt Ltd, which operates hospitality tech firm Oyo Hotels & Rooms, two people with knowledge of the development said.

“A deal is brewing where some early investors are being approached to offer up their stakes. The incoming investors are seeking a larger secondary portion. A deal is more certain if there is a larger portion up for grabs," said one of the people cited above.

The Softbank-backed troubled hotels aggregator has been able to script a turnaround leading to heightened interest, these people said. Some investors may find it amendable to sell now as the initial public offering (IPO) has been delayed, the people cited above said.

"No term sheets have been signed," the second person cited above said.

However, the global funds are currently carrying out due diligence, post which binding bids may be submitted, the people cited above said.

General Atlantic and Norwest Venture Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Oyo made a confidential pre-filing with the markets regulator Sebi in March this year after its previous filing elicited questions from the markets regulator last year. Sebi has not yet approved its IPO.

However, the company has seen its profitability increase.

On May 31, Fitch Ratings revised its Outlook on Oravel Stays to Positive and rated its $660 million term loan at 'B-'.

“The outlook revision reflects our view that Oyo is on track to generate positive Ebitda and cash flow from operations (CFO) sustainably. This follows positive Ebitda in every quarter of the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), which is the first year of profits since OYO's incorporation in 2012. We expect significant growth in its EBITDA in FY24, led by an ongoing demand recovery in the travel and tourism industry, the company's stable gross margins, and reduction in operating costs," Fitch said.

Some of the company's existing investors are looking to take some money off the table ahead of the company's proposed IPO, people with knowledge of the development said. When contacted, spokespersons for Peak XV Ventures (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India) and Lightspeed Venture Partners said they were not selling their stakes.

Oyo is looking to raise anywhere between $400 million to $600 million in its IPO, as previously reported. The FPO portion in the IPO is not known. This is almost half of its initial plan to raise $1.2 billion via the public markets.

In April, the company told its employees in a townhall that it had turned cash flow positive for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on the back of growing demand for travel and hospitality post-pandemic. The company which has a presence across markets such as Europe, Asia and the US ended the Q4 of FY23 with a surplus cash flow of ₹90 crore, it said at the time.