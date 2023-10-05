General Atlantic, Norwest eye stake in Oyo

“The outlook revision reflects our view that Oyo is on track to generate positive Ebitda and cash flow from operations (CFO) sustainably. This follows positive Ebitda in every quarter of the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), which is the first year of profits since OYO's incorporation in 2012. We expect significant growth in its EBITDA in FY24, led by an ongoing demand recovery in the travel and tourism industry, the company's stable gross margins, and reduction in operating costs," Fitch said.

