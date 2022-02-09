“As a hyper-scale backbone for asset managers and advisors across asset classes, we at KFin Technologies are continually expanding our portfolio of products and services. Fund accounting has been a strong focus area for us and the acquisition will bring together some of the best minds in the space to create a truly global end to end platform for asset managers and intermediaries. We believe the adjacencies, innate synergies, domain expertise and a compelling value proposition to the clients would help us achieve our stated objective to be the SaaS leader in asset management space," said Sreekanth Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of KFin Technologies.