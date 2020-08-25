General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital are key drivers in Oracle bid for TikTok

Sequoia and General Atlantic both hold seats on ByteDance’s board. Sequoia’s seat is occupied by its China head, Neil Shen, while its efforts in the U.S. to participate in an acquisition are being led by Global Managing Partner Doug Leone. General Atlantic’s effort is led by its chief executive, Bill Ford, who represents his firm on ByteDance’s board. The investment firms have two points of interest that potentially conflict: their obligation as board members to maximize the value to ByteDance of its prized asset, and trying to buy into TikTok in the U.S. at a good price to capitalize on its potential.