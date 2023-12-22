General Atlantic to acquire a majority stake in Amar Ujala's healthcare chain for ₹1,600 crore
The deal is currently in documentation stage, and is expected to be finalised within the next few weeks. EY's investment banking arm is advising on the stake sale.
Global investment firm General Atlantic (GA) is looking to acquire about 51 percent of Amar Ujala's Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services for ₹1,600 crore, the Economic Times reported. This includes stakes held by existing investors Eight Roads Ventures India, Evolvence India Fund, and Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund.