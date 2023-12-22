Global investment firm General Atlantic (GA) is looking to acquire about 51 percent of Amar Ujala's Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services for ₹1,600 crore, the Economic Times reported. This includes stakes held by existing investors Eight Roads Ventures India, Evolvence India Fund, and Somerset Indus Healthcare Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, GA will also obtain a small minority stake from the promoters and a primary stake, sources told the paper. They added that the deal is currently in the documentation stage, and is expected to be finalised within the next few weeks. EY's investment banking arm is advising on the stake sale.

Established in 2011, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services presently operates 19 hospitals across Tier-II and Tier-III cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi, with over 1,800 beds capacity. Sources project the hospital chain to generate approximately ₹600 crore in revenue, with an EBITDA of around ₹120 crore in FY24 as per the report.

The Chain This move follows Amar Ujala's acquisition of a majority stake in Cygnus Medicare, which operated a network of 10 super specialty hospitals, for roughly ₹130 crore in 2019. Post-acquisition, two Ujala Healthcare hospitals were amalgamated with Cygnus, with Amar Ujala holding a significant stake and management control in the merged entity.

The company's forward trajectory involves expanding primary and preventive healthcare accessibility across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, it said. They aim to establish an additional 10 hospitals within the next couple of years, intending to expand their presence in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar, as stated on the company website.

Efforts to reach out to General Atlantic, Shuchin Bajaj (Director, Ujala Cygnus), yielded no response, as per the report. GA has established a presence in the Indian healthcare sector through investments in Rubicon Research, ASG Eyecare, and Hyderabad-based KIMS Hospitals.

India's Healthcare Sector India's under-tapped hospital sector has attracted substantial investments from global PE funds. Notably, Blackstone-owned CARE Hospital emerged as the fourth-largest hospital platform in India after recent acquisitions. Various international entities, such as Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP), Asia-focused Baring PE Asia, and Singapore government-owned Temasek, also have significant stakes in different Indian healthcare chains, underlining the global interest in this sector.

The Indian healthcare segment has shown a robust compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22 percent since 2016, projected to reach $372 billion in 2022, according to a 2021 NITI Ayog report. However, the 2020 Human Development Report highlighted India's position at 155th globally in bed availability, with five beds and 8.6 doctors per 10,000 people.

A recent PwC report estimates that the hospital industry in India will necessitate an investment of approximately $245 billion over the next 20 years. The report underscores the need to add 3.6 million beds, 3 million doctors, and 6 million nurses to meet the growing healthcare demands in the country.

